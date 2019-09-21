Litespeed Management Stake In Genworth Finl (GNW) Was Has Upped; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Rose, Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increased Position by $423,850

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 198,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 3.09 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 07/03/2018 – Genworth Closes $450 Million Senior Secured Term Loan; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 1,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,796 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87 million, up from 14,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88 million shares traded or 56.89% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.