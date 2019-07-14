Litespeed Management Stake In Bunge Limited (BG) Was Raised; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Pathstone Family Office Has Trimmed Its Holding

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 752,809 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22; 05/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 5; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS FORMER BUNGE EXECUTIVE PAUL BATESON AS GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS; 09/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 9; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 20c; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Cuts 2018 Sugar & Bioenergy EBIT View to $40M-$60M; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS EXPECTED ON MONDAY TO SECURE APPROVAL FROM U.S. ANTITRUST REGULATORS TO PURCHASE MORE STOCK – WSJ, CITING; 10/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 10

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 107,224 shares as the company's stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,776 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 128,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,142 shares to 53,160 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na reported 2.55% stake. Community Fincl Ser Grp Inc Ltd has invested 5.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated reported 78,760 shares. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,979 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na has 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.14M shares. Cwm Lc accumulated 55,853 shares. Moreover, D L Carlson Investment Group has 3.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Md Sass Invsts invested in 147,359 shares or 2.77% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams, a Alabama-based fund reported 30,158 shares. Amer National Insur Tx holds 3.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 609,448 shares. Lathrop Inv Mgmt invested in 168,957 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa owns 358,610 shares or 4.81% of their US portfolio. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 86,297 shares. Friess Ltd has invested 3.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 131,771 are held by Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00M on Tuesday, May 21. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO also bought $8.16M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Thursday, May 23. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by Zachman Brian. On Thursday, May 23 FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 19,750 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 12,212 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 3,487 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 26,520 shares. State Street Corp has 4.85M shares. Amg Funds Limited Company has invested 0.95% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 14,775 shares. 347,448 are held by Pictet Asset Limited. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 908,782 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 980 shares. Gsa Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Oakbrook has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 320,207 shares. D E Shaw And owns 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 23,077 shares. 100 are owned by First Manhattan. Voloridge Invest Mngmt owns 84,668 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio.