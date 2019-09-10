Litespeed Management Raised Holding in Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA); Harber Asset Management Has Cut Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.84. About 993,392 shares traded or 1.85% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 20,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The hedge fund held 838,871 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.69 million, down from 859,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 6.01M shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Net $48.8M; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Names Bethany Mayer and Donna Morris to Board; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Cont Ops EPS 22c-EPS 26c

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $70.11 million for 56.82 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 78,622 shares to 309,942 shares, valued at $16.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 19,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP owns 2.10 million shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.06% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 86,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.12% or 19.35 million shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 14.74M shares. Finance Architects Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Highline Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 2.62 million shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Harber Asset Management Ltd invested in 838,871 shares or 4.75% of the stock. Timessquare Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 0.96% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 6.25M shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 40,382 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp reported 0.03% stake. Montag A Associate holds 63,208 shares. Korea owns 133,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.03% or 2.69M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Viacom, Yeti And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marvell Technology Group Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marvell analysts look to 5G potential – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Earnings Marvell Technology Pullback May Be a Buy Signal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.