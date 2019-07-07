Litespeed Management Position in Bunge Limited (BG) Has Boosted as Market Value Rose; Amerco (UHAL) Holder Bruce & Co Trimmed Stake by $2.41 Million as Stock Value Rose

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.61. About 357,492 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 03/05/2018 – BUNGE – CONCURRENTLY WITH ENTRY INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SOME BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING UNITS HAVE ENTERED SECURED PRE-EXPORT TERM LOAN FACILITY; 05/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 5; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 27/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 27; 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 17/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 17; 02/05/2018 – Bunge forecasts strong earnings growth for 2018; 20/03/2018 – Bunge Is Said to Plan Moving Black Sea Grains Trading to Kiev; 22/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 22; 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO: `WELL AWARE’ OF RESPONSIBILITY TO MAXIMIZE VALUE

Bruce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruce & Co Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,910 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.12 million, down from 176,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruce & Co Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $376.65. About 23,443 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 22/05/2018 – U-Haul Using Wellness Program to Attract Fitness-Focused Professionals; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Amerco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q EPS 56C; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $757.6 MLN VS $709.4 MLN

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 160,000 shares valued at $8.16M was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. Shares for $2.00 million were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. Zachman Brian had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,777. On Thursday, May 23 the insider FRIBOURG PAUL J bought $1.01 million.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $8.14 EPS, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.60M for 11.57 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.

Bruce & Co Inc, which manages about $644.66 million and $511.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,700 shares to 98,300 shares, valued at $18.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

