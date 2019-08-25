Litespeed Management Maintains Stake in Bunge Limited (BG); Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Rbo & Co Has Boosted Stake

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.22. About 873,246 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 17/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 17; 11/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 11; 24/05/2018 – Bunge Limited to Address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN OILSEED CRUSHERS FORCED TO CURB PRODUCTION DUE TO CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY STRIKE – CANADIAN OILSEED PROCESSORS ASSOCIATION; 27/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 27; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 75.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 74,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 171,850 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.08 million, up from 97,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20 million shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’ lands Gong Li, Jet Li; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge (BG) Pullback On Currency Concerns Is Overdone – Credit Suisse – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl invested in 0% or 8,203 shares. Cohen & Steers stated it has 71,586 shares. Parkside Bancorp has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fil Ltd stated it has 0.15% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 20,037 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 132,030 shares. Moreover, Nomura Holding has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com owns 980 shares. 9,234 were reported by Numerixs Inv Techs Inc. Northern Tru Corporation invested in 0.03% or 2.22M shares. M&T Retail Bank invested in 0% or 8,178 shares. Natixis invested in 0.03% or 105,692 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Securities has 0.02% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Connecticut-based Mcclain Value Limited has invested 2.43% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 38,588 shares valued at $2.00 million was made by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock. $1.01 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. 160,000 shares were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO, worth $8.16 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,307 shares. 648,732 were accumulated by Saratoga Rech Invest Mngmt. Cls Invests Ltd owns 10,002 shares. Leonard Green And Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.74% or 70,000 shares. Old Dominion Cap Inc invested 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rice Hall James & Assocs Lc owns 6,950 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8.58M shares. Tiedemann Ltd Llc accumulated 0.25% or 47,175 shares. Landscape Capital Management Limited owns 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,104 shares. Decatur Capital Mngmt has 1.93% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Segantii Mgmt stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 5,172 are held by Premier Asset Ltd Llc. 11,485 are held by Iowa Fincl Bank. Northstar Inv Advsr stated it has 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney World Needs to Fix Its Fading Theme Park – Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.