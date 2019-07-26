Litespeed Management Lowered Its Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Stake by $2.66 Million; Trust Co Of Vermont Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) Cut by $314,154 as Market Valuation Rose

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 1,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,443 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 53,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.82 million shares traded or 13.12% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500.

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 146,820 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS ABC AFFILIATION PACTS IN ALL 15 MARKETS; 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Completes Repricing of $300M Term Loan B Maturing in 2024; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – REMAINS ON TRACK TO GROW CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BY MORE THAN 40 PERCENT FROM 2016 LEVELS BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – CBS AGREEMENT COVERS WTVF IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Anticipates Margin Improvement of 400 Basis Points Between 2018 and 2020; 28/05/2018 – EW Scripps Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 30; 10/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – A PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT SHOWS THAT CLASS A SHAREHOLDERS OF CO HAVE ELECTED ALL 3 OF CO’S CLASS A NOMINEES AS DIRECTORS TO CO’S BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facing Ali; Mindhunters and More Among New Brown Sugar Titles for April

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Fast-Growing Small Cap Stocks You Don’t Want To Miss… – Nasdaq” on April 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Triton Digital Releases Webcast Metrics Rankings for the Top Digital Audio Properties for March 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Nexstar to sell 19 TV stations for $1.2B – Dallas Business Journal – Dallas Business Journal” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scripps +2.6% after sharp revenue gain in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Aperio Ltd Co reported 27,512 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 206,843 shares. 59,878 were accumulated by Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 38,147 shares. Northern Corporation owns 2.17 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 8,068 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 21,830 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association accumulated 139,187 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. D E Shaw holds 138,000 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 3.62 million shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 47,494 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.79 million activity. Shares for $251,982 were bought by Peirce Mary. SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought $94,631 worth of stock. Scripps Eaton M had bought 26,522 shares worth $494,517.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company holds 15,030 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 3,780 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Main Street Research Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sun Life reported 455 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Trust Fund has invested 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tdam Usa Inc has 0.57% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 42,791 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited reported 30,285 shares. First National Tru holds 0.22% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 11,792 shares. 24,211 are owned by Baxter Bros Inc. Metropolitan Life Insur New York invested in 0.02% or 65,095 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 2.13M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 55,751 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru, a Missouri-based fund reported 1,350 shares. Central Comml Bank And Company reported 730 shares. Choate Invest Advsrs has 5,002 shares.