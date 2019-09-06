Litespeed Management Lowered Its Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Stake by $2.66 Million; Hemenway Trust Company Boosted Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $322,341

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 20,564 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Scripps appoints Danyelle S.T. Wright to the new role of chief diversity officer; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q EPS 33c; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 8C; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Put Forth Margin Targets That Are Vague and Baseless; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Scripps Health’s (CA) Aa3; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDER TO VOTE FOR SCRIPPS DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 2,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 128,490 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.96 million, up from 126,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $128.51. About 962,966 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: LifeScan Had 2017 Net Revenue of About $1.5B; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) by 15,455 shares to 33,880 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 6,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,527 shares, and cut its stake in Smucker J M (NYSE:SJM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrow Fincl has 1.92% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hollencrest Capital Management has 8,092 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. North Star Asset holds 0.45% or 39,483 shares in its portfolio. Stadion Money Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 7,198 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP invested in 0.31% or 165,325 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gru Ltd Llc accumulated 31,651 shares. Exchange Cap Mgmt invested 1.5% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Montecito Bank & reported 1.16% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 10,579 shares. Bb&T holds 1.08% or 433,316 shares in its portfolio. West Coast Fin Limited Com owns 9,171 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. First Western Capital Mgmt, California-based fund reported 2,202 shares. Parthenon Ltd Llc reported 4.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Newman Dignan And Sheerar Incorporated has invested 1.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Com reported 172,515 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp holds 34,439 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 23,404 shares in its portfolio. 11,099 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd Liability. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0% or 270 shares. Huntington Bancshares reported 0% stake. Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 6.60M shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 73,037 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 29,962 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Co owns 65 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Sector Pension Investment Board reported 50,353 shares. Victory Mgmt has 3.62M shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.