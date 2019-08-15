Litespeed Management Lowered Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Stake by $2.66 Million; Atrion (ATRI) Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Decreased Its Holding by $2.21 Million

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Atrion Corp (ATRI) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 2,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% . The institutional investor held 11,580 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18M, down from 14,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Atrion Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $24.65 during the last trading session, reaching $746.68. About 5,370 shares traded. Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) has risen 20.46% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRI News: 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q REV. $39.4M; 09/05/2018 – ATRION 1Q EPS $4.57; 22/05/2018 – Atrion Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Atrion 1Q Rev $39.4M; 19/03/2018 ATRION BOARD CHANGE VOTING STANDARD FOR ELECTING DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atrion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRI)

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $939.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.63. About 393,248 shares traded or 0.42% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 22/03/2018 – SSP CEO: INVESTOR HASN’T ARTICULATED COMPELLING STRATEGY; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Urges E.W. Scripps Shareholders to Elect Its Board Nominees; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Laff/; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q EPS 33c; 26/04/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS’ BOUNCE NETWORK REMOVES COSBY SHOW FROM SCHEDULE; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Discovery’s Offer To Exchange Scripps Notes Is Credit Neutral; 04/04/2018 – SCRIPPS CUTS INTEREST RATE ON $300M TERM LOAN B BY 0.25%; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facin; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54; 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboo

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82B and $687.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 94,100 shares to 1.19 million shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 12,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

More notable recent Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Atrion Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Buy Atrion Corporation? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2014, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 36% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ATRI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.20 million shares or 5.89% more from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Thb Asset stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Moody Savings Bank Division invested in 0% or 7 shares. Schroder Investment Group has invested 0% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). The California-based Charles Schwab Inc has invested 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Barclays Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). State Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 585 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Comml Bank has 0% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Raymond James And Associate invested 0% in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Aldebaran Fincl owns 1,400 shares. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 1,409 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, National Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI). Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 408 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4,361 shares.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nexstar Media to sell 19 TV stations to Tegna, Scripps for $1.32B – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Uber, Activision, Facebook, Symantec and Huawei – 5 Things You Must Know – TheStreet” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Loving The E.W. Scripps Company’s (NASDAQ:SSP) 1.3% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Scripps prices upsized $500M debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 10, 2019 : ENB, MAR, JD, VIAB, BPL, HPT, TERP, PEGI, AY, ERF, SSP, AQUA – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.07M shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp holds 5.52 million shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0% or 11,099 shares. Hbk Ltd Partnership reported 46,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 0.01% or 1.43M shares. Stifel holds 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 18,539 shares. Gabelli & Company Invest Advisers owns 14,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 10,557 shares. Moreover, Northern has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 59,878 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.01% or 912,535 shares. 2,790 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bank & Trust. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 19,343 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Punch Associate Inv Mngmt reported 0.84% stake. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).