Litespeed Management Lifted Its Genworth Finl (GNW) Holding; Church & Dwight (CHD) Market Value Rose While Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Decreased Its Position

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd sold 58,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The hedge fund held 50,857 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, down from 109,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $72.75. About 2.51 million shares traded or 57.67% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 198,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.45. About 2.46 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11,770 shares to 21,518 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 14,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. Price Penry W bought $49,989 worth of stock or 704 shares. Shares for $107,715 were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty on Monday, September 16. On Monday, September 16 the insider FARRELL MATTHEW bought $499,268.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc invested in 0.07% or 1.19M shares. Virtu Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 2,907 shares in its portfolio. Amer Research invested in 157,228 shares. 3.35 million are owned by Bessemer Grp Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 223,745 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Axa owns 293,356 shares. Nomura Asset reported 79,346 shares stake. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 46,604 shares. The Washington-based Saturna Corp has invested 2.62% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). North Star Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 29,599 shares. M&T Bancorporation holds 0.04% or 117,451 shares in its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Incorporated has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Investment House Ltd Liability Corporation holds 192,282 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Fort Lp holds 40,951 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buybacks on again at Church & Dwight – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Church & Dwight Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Investigation of Church & Dwight Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC – Business Wire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73 million for 29.82 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Ltd accumulated 114 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 24,727 shares. 61,115 are held by Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated. Next Gru invested in 73,837 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.62M shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Susquehanna Llp holds 0% or 376,971 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Incorporated Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 1.04 million shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd reported 23,461 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Axa stated it has 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% or 888,900 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc holds 0% or 22,935 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd has 24,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.08 million were reported by Invesco Ltd.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genworth to explore selling MI Canada – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genworth updates on Canada MI disposition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Genworth Financial, Inc.â€™s U.S. Life Subsidiaries; Affirms Issuer Credit Rating of Genworth Financial, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.