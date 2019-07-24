Litespeed Management Lifted Its Bunge Limited (BG) Position by $1.30 Million; Stock Rose; Cubic Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Allstate (ALL) by $358,046

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.65. About 542,152 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/05/2018 – Bunge Raises Dividend to 50c Vs. 46c; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT ORGANISATION, LED BY VALMOR SCHAFFER; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Moves Closer to Hiving Off Brazil Sugar-Milling Business; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 07/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 7; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 3; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 14/03/2018 – BUNGE LTD – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.46 PER COMMON SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,794 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, down from 85,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $101.86. About 578,333 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG BOOSTED VIPS, WYNN, MOMO, WB, ALL IN 1Q: 13F; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Allstate’s Senior Notes A3 And Preferred Stock, Series G Baa3(hyb), Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 09/04/2018 – The Wrap: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Book Value Per Shr $58.64; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Mo

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. The insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought 38,588 shares worth $2.00M. 160,000 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01 million was made by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.03% or 51,760 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,298 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 241,172 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 1,000 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 27,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 8,458 shares. 2,888 are owned by Acropolis Inv Management Llc. State Common Retirement Fund reported 320,207 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stifel reported 8,203 shares. 33,070 are held by Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 918,600 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Suggests It’s 44% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Royal Dutch Shell: A Safe 6% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can B&G Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:BGS) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $591.37 million for 14.39 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.