Litespeed Management Lifted By $1.30 Million Its Bunge Limited (BG) Position; Southern Co (SO) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Southern Co (SO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 410 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 318 sold and reduced equity positions in Southern Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 572.43 million shares, up from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Southern Co in top ten positions increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 272 Increased: 306 New Position: 104.

Litespeed Management Llc increased Bunge Limited (BG) stake by 18.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Litespeed Management Llc acquired 24,500 shares as Bunge Limited (BG)’s stock rose 12.02%. The Litespeed Management Llc holds 153,500 shares with $8.15 million value, up from 129,000 last quarter. Bunge Limited now has $7.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 574,472 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 23/05/2018 – Brazil fines 5 grain trading firms, farmers connected to deforestation; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain reveals stake in Bunge; 05/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 5; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 09/03/2018 – Potential Deal Derailed Amid Concern Over Antitrust Pushback; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT $700M; 22/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 22; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO: WITH IPO FILING, BUNGE SUGAR BUSINESS ‘PREPARED TO STAND ON ITS OWN TWO FEET’; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 2.59 million shares traded. The Southern Company (SO) has risen 17.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS PORTFOLIO OF PROJECTS INVOLVED IN DEAL IS COMPRISED OF 26 OPERATING SOLAR FACILITIES; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to DiversityInc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – SO: HAD SEEN NEED TO RAISE $7 BLN OVER FIVE YEARS

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.13B for 13.55 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc holds 3.67% of its portfolio in The Southern Company for 20,009 shares. Financial Advantage Inc. owns 91,212 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 3.34% invested in the company for 587,450 shares. The Virginia-based Edgar Lomax Co Va has invested 3.3% in the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc., a North Carolina-based fund reported 50,062 shares.

The Southern Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company has market cap of $61.32 billion. The firm also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects; sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in seven states, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations. It has a 14.04 P/E ratio. It owns/operates 33 hydroelectric generating stations, 29 fossil fuel generating stations, 3 nuclear generating stations, 14 combined cycle/cogeneration stations, 33 solar facilities, 9 wind facilities, 1 biomass facility, and 1 landfill gas facility.

