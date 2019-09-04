Litespeed Management Lifted Bunge Limited (BG) Stake; Springowl Associates Has Increased Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Position

Springowl Associates Llc increased Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) stake by 211% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Springowl Associates Llc acquired 21,100 shares as Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)’s stock declined 10.19%. The Springowl Associates Llc holds 31,100 shares with $795,000 value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Allegheny Technologies Inc now has $2.34B valuation. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 43,528 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 22/03/2018 ATI to Expand Aerospace lso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c

Litespeed Management Llc increased Bunge Limited (BG) stake by 18.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Litespeed Management Llc acquired 24,500 shares as Bunge Limited (BG)’s stock rose 12.02%. The Litespeed Management Llc holds 153,500 shares with $8.15 million value, up from 129,000 last quarter. Bunge Limited now has $7.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 32,697 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT $700M; 27/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 27; 29/03/2018 – Sharenet: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 26/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 26; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE MAY PREPARE IPO ON BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING THIS MONTH; 04/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 4; 27/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-From Volkswagen to Bunge, concession holders in Brazil face hefty bill; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 2; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Indexiq Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Cohen & Steers Inc has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 71,586 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has 0.64% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Greenwich Wealth Lc invested in 0.44% or 46,600 shares. Cutler Management Ltd Liability stated it has 42,200 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. 35,920 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Benjamin F Edwards & accumulated 33 shares. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 10 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co holds 980 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.31 million shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.49 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company invested in 115,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Colrain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 79,900 shares or 4.97% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 5,073 shares. Guyasuta Advisors Inc invested 0.04% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.93 million activity. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO had bought 20,000 shares worth $1.05M on Thursday, August 29. Zachman Brian also bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00M on Tuesday, May 21. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Bunge’s (NYSE:BG) Share Price Down By 38%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Signs Of Strength In Bunge Shares – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ADM, Bunge say not sourcing from deforested Amazon areas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Allegheny Technologies CFO announces intention to retire – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. BALL M LEROY had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,360. Shares for $91,800 were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S on Tuesday, August 13. On Wednesday, August 14 Davis Elliot S bought $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 2,000 shares. Kramer Kevin B bought $44,208 worth of stock. Shares for $36,340 were bought by Powers Elizabeth C on Wednesday, August 14. Shares for $51,620 were bought by Harris Timothy J on Wednesday, August 14.