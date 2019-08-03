Litespeed Management Increases Stake in Bunge Limited (BG); American International Group Trimmed Ugi (UGI) Position by $417,890 as Stock Price Declined

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 7,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 352,524 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.54 million, down from 360,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $51.16. About 1.00M shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 02/05/2018 – UGI Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.70-Adj EPS $2.80; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 892,009 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 20c; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE ACUCAR E BIOENERGIA FILES PROSPECTUS FOR IPO IN CVM; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE: CHANCE FOR HIGHER ELEVATOR MARGINS ON U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD – UNIT ENTERED UNSECURED $700 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 15; 23/03/2018 – BUNGE DIRECTOR ANDREAS FIBIG WON’T STAND FOR RE-ELECTION; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO TAKE ACTIVE STAKE IN BUNGE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bennicas & holds 0.67% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 14,450 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 1.33% or 1.41M shares. Asset One Limited reported 71,631 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Credit Agricole S A holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 700 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 324,200 shares. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 476 shares. Moreover, Westchester Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 918,600 shares. Illinois-based Blair William And Il has invested 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 320,207 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Natixis reported 105,692 shares. Rothschild Investment Il holds 9,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $11.89 million activity. 19,750 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares with value of $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 4,000 shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank reported 580,200 shares. Caxton LP invested in 8,711 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.06% or 402,795 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.03% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 6,271 are held by Nordea Mngmt Ab. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 5 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 52,729 shares. Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 0.07% or 4,287 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 31,302 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus stated it has 2.73M shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww holds 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 17,705 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Incorporated Id accumulated 337,285 shares. Fmr Ltd owns 765,956 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corp accumulated 202,812 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.26% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 799,682 shares.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $34.87 million for 63.95 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.01% negative EPS growth.