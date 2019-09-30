Litespeed Management Increased Its Genworth Finl (GNW) Holding by $596,514; Rr Partners LP Holding in Snap On (SNA) Decreased by $330,000 as Stock Declined

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 198,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.36. About 3.28M shares traded or 11.65% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 25C, EST. 27C; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT EXTENDS PREVIOUS DEADLINE OF APRIL 1, 2018 TO JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%; 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Snap On Inc (SNA) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 307,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.98M, down from 309,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Snap On Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $155.34. About 217,560 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On Expects 2018 Cap Expenditures in a Range of $90M-$100M; 26/04/2018 – SNAP-ON INC SNA.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.82/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.95 earnings per share, up 2.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $162.86 million for 13.16 P/E if the $2.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 14,037 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 4,546 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advisors accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has 181,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parkside Finance Financial Bank And Trust has invested 0.02% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Marietta Investment Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,723 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Jlb & invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). 1,226 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com. Reinhart Prtnrs stated it has 170,476 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust holds 0.03% or 45,131 shares. Carroll invested 0% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 21,241 shares. Lenox Wealth Management reported 4,098 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt holds 0.22% or 8,581 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 8,362 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.