Litespeed Management Holds Holding in Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA); Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Position Held by Olstein Capital Management Lp

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 796,053 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project

Olstein Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 49.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp bought 94,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 287,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, up from 192,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 1.28M shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 11/05/2018 – SeaWorld Makes a Splash — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 26/03/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – DENISE GODREAU IS LEAVING HER POSITION AS THE CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Likely to Face SEC Claims Over Misleading Investors; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 29/03/2018 – Seaworld may turn to Trump campaign guru to save image; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Papa John’s Continues To Disappoint The Public – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Papa John’s Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Papa John’s (PZZA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Papa John’s International (PZZA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

