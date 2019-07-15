Litespeed Management Holding in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Has Trimmed by $2.66 Million as Stock Value Declined; As National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Market Value Declined, Cwm Trimmed Its Stake

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 95.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 27,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,342 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 29,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 850,612 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160M; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR COMPLETION & PRODUCTION SOLUTIONS AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $1.01 BLN; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 61,073 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 02/05/2018 – Scripps outlines transformation strategy in letter to shareholders; 16/05/2018 – Glassbeam Signs RES as a Strategic Reseller and Scripps Health as Customer Deployment; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family – sources [19:54 GMT16 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboo; 24/05/2018 – EW Scripps Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – Scripps issues second-quarter dividend; 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboot of Series on ABC on March 27; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – CBS AGREEMENT COVERS WTVF IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE

Since January 16, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.05 million activity. SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought 5,000 shares worth $94,631. 27,058 The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares with value of $508,681 were bought by Scripps Eaton M. Lawlor Brian G. sold $209,000 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Trust Communications holds 103 shares. Mackenzie Finance, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 37,950 shares. Punch Assoc Invest Inc holds 0.84% or 466,661 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 248,500 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 26,672 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates stated it has 798,492 shares. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.01% or 55,592 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 44,086 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 21,830 shares. 13,494 were accumulated by Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 18,539 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 38,268 shares. Cove Street Limited Liability Com accumulated 933,327 shares. 298,078 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp reported 47,494 shares.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.07 million shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 200.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.20 actual EPS reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% EPS growth.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 21,664 shares to 46,938 shares, valued at $7.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15,841 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,426 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).