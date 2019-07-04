Litespeed Management Holding in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Has Lowered as Valuation Declined; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Posco (PKX) Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.02M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.61M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 72,475 shares traded. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 41.84% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Op Pft KRW1.016T Vs KRW795.40B; 23/03/2018 – Posco looks for charge from electric vehicle batteries; 28/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-GALAXY TO SELL SDV NORTHERN TENEMENTS TO POSCO FOR US$280M-GXY.AX; 18/04/2018 – CEO of South Korean steelmaker Posco resigns; 17/05/2018 – Serengeti / POSCO DAEWOO Subsidiary, Kwanika Copper Corp Selects Merit Consultants International to Lead Pre-Feasibility Study; 02/04/2018 – PILBARA MINERALS SAYS POSCO EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPLETED; 28/05/2018 – GXY:GALAXY TO SELL SDV NORTHERN TENEMENTS TO POSCO FOR US$280M; 28/05/2018 – Australia’s Galaxy Resources to sell package of land in Argentina to POSCO for $280 mln; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – NON-BINDING AGREEMENT EXECUTED WITH POSCO TO SELL A PACKAGE OF TENEMENTS IN NORTHERN BASIN OF SALAR DEL HOMBRE MUERTO

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 141,863 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q OPER REV. $254.2M, EST. $253.7M; 04/04/2018 – Scripps reprices term loan B with lower rate; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Local Media Revenue $192M; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Laff/; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Scripps’ Ratings; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding Sexual Harrassment Of Reporter; 23/04/2018 – DJ E W Scripps Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSP); 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facing Ali; Mindhunters and More Among New Brown Sugar Titles for April

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 24,500 shares to 153,500 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 43,045 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 700 were reported by Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Mackenzie Fin Corporation reported 37,950 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 441,712 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 71,010 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). First Manhattan Co has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 1,931 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 4,171 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 96,464 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 74,522 shares. Minerva Advisors Ltd Com reported 623,984 shares stake. Penn Cap Incorporated invested 1.04% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Ohio-based Huntington Bancorp has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 139,187 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 34,439 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 16 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.24 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $91,363 was bought by SCRIPPS CHARLES E. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $209,000 was sold by Lawlor Brian G.. Peirce Mary bought 10,840 shares worth $205,933.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Media Stocks’ Earnings Lineup for May 10: VIAB, SSP, TRCO – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Court TV Sets May 8 Launch Date, Unveils Programming Plans – PRNewswire” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stitcher podcasts win five Webby Awards – topping all other podcast networks – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 5,200 shares to 36,050 shares, valued at $7.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,800 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent POSCO (NYSE:PKX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For October 23, 2018 – Benzinga” on October 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “POSCO: Stronger Ability To Generate Earnings Vs. Global Peers – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “POSCO’s Share Price Seems To Be Predicting A Lot Of Doom And Gloom – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about POSCO (NYSE:PKX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Posco warns of rising costs, slowing steel demand – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Edwards Lifesciences, Ross Stores, Thor Industries, and POSCO â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.