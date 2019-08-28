Litespeed Management Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) Lifted by $1.30 Million as Stock Rose; Array Biopharma (ARRY) Holding Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 545,172 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 19/03/2018 – BUNGE CEO SOREN SCHRODER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN SCOTTSDALE, AZ; 03/04/2018 – Feed and Grain: Continental Grain to Push Bunge to Consider Potential Sale; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS MARCELO MARTINS, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING DIRECTOR EMEA, BECOMES GLOBAL HEAD OF OILSEEDS; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO TAKE ACTIVE STAKE IN BUNGE; 22/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 22; 09/05/2018 – S&P: Bunge’s Improved Operating Outlook Should Allow Credit Measures to Steadily Improve; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 23.11 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $563.35 million, up from 22.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68B market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 09/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 15/05/2018 – Array BioPharma at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 09/05/2018 – ARRAY CASH/EQUIVALENTS/MARKETABLE SECURITIES $440M AT MARCH 31

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.79 million shares to 361.41M shares, valued at $19.41B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 302,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : TVIX, SNE, UAA, QQQ, AMD, CMO, SQQQ, PG, NOK, UA, ARRY, TQQQ – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Array BioPharma News: ARRY Stock Skyrockets on Pfizer Deal – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “These 3 Biotech Stocks Skyrocketed Last Week — Are They Buys Now? – Nasdaq” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Acquisition Improves the Outlook of Pfizer Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Array BioPharma (ARRY) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold ARRY shares while 54 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 214.23 million shares or 4.48% more from 205.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 0% or 137,379 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 5,892 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 0.02% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 323,419 shares. Rhenman And Prns Asset Management Ab holds 1.73% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) or 607,070 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 120,745 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 18,432 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Driehaus Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 1.81 million shares. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Principal Fin Group owns 0.01% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 401,649 shares. Prudential Financial owns 151,317 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Timpani Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 187,268 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 785,480 shares.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Bunge Global Headquarters to Move to St. Louis – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.