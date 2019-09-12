Litespeed Management Has Trimmed Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Holding by $3.08 Million as Share Price Declined; Joel Isaacson & Company Cut Its At&T (T) Stake by $746,790

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.43. About 1.02M shares traded or 3.28% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 22,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 78,797 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, down from 101,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 54.11 million shares traded or 79.45% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust has 0.46% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Guild Invest Mgmt Inc has 2.49% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 50,290 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 82,943 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 220,000 shares. Ameritas Invest owns 0.27% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 178,339 shares. Moreover, Assets Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.46% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cullinan Assocs reported 177,459 shares stake. Intersect Capital Lc reported 171,455 shares stake. Moreover, Sequoia Fincl Advisors Llc has 0.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 83,385 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co Ca reported 10,319 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt owns 0.69% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 102,071 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.32% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,032 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 2.81M shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Cs Mckee LP invested in 635,540 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 10.30 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $687.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 17,517 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $187.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 58,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 139,318 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Dupont Capital Mngmt, Delaware-based fund reported 3,532 shares. Ls Advisors Lc stated it has 1,178 shares. Granite Invest Ltd Liability reported 345,833 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 4,766 shares. Birinyi Assocs Incorporated has 10,700 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Bares Capital Mngmt accumulated 2.29% or 1.87M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Cim Mangement Incorporated holds 7,208 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 60,147 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Swiss Bank & Trust owns 38,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.