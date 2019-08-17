Litespeed Management Has Trimmed Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Holding by $2.66 Million as Stock Value Declined; Wells Fargo & Company Stake In Hff (HF) Was Increased

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in Hff Inc (HF) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 26,391 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.58 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in Hff Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.6. About 3.66 million shares traded or 308.19% up from the average. HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HF News: 15/03/2018 – HFF Announces $110.5M Sale of and $76M Financing for 900-Unit Apartment Community in Bradenton, Florida; 28/05/2018 – HFF Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale of Flats at Bethesda Avenue in Bethesda, Maryland; 07/05/2018 – HFF REPORTS $144M FINANCING OF FOUR-BUILDING CAMPUS; 03/05/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Acquisition Financing of Hotel MdR in Southern California’s Silicon Beach; 09/05/2018 – HFF Announces GBP248M Sale of Cannon Bridge House in London; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces Sale and Financing of Optima Chicago Center; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces €110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of Ikos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain; 24/04/2018 – HFF INC HF.N – QTRLY REVENUE WAS $131.6 MLN, A 5.2% DECREASE YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/03/2018 – HFF Announces €110MM Financing for the Acquisition and Redevelopment of lkos Andalusia in Costa del Sol, Spain

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $958.12M market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.86. About 630,818 shares traded or 62.98% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Completes Repricing of $300M Term Loan B Maturing in 2024; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Eyes Global HGTV Expansion as Scripps Deal Closes; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS CBS AFFILIATION PACT IN NASHVILLE; 29/05/2018 – ABC loses prime TV showcase with ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 04/05/2018 – Scripps TV markets to broadcast the 65th Annual Scripps Howard Awards; 02/05/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR BOARD’S 3 NOMINEES AT MEETING; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Reduces Interest Rate by 0.25%; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q EPS 33c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HF shares while 52 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.38 million shares or 5.04% less from 34.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Liability Com invested 1.48% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Florida-based Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.01% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 473,903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1,566 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Com stated it has 77,558 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cooke Bieler LP has invested 0.42% in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). 45,251 were accumulated by Regal Invest Advsrs Lc. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 0% invested in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Synovus Finance has invested 0% of its portfolio in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF). Citadel Ltd Company owns 37,947 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 128,328 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 6,068 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 15,150 shares. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 190,585 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company accumulated 98,848 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 25,082 shares to 108,723 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 235,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $345,789 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sageworth Trust has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 1.43 million shares. Trust Co Of Vermont stated it has 912 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De owns 159,890 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 1.06% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). D E Shaw & Company holds 0% or 138,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Group has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has 143 shares. Fil Limited owns 76 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 354,396 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp has 16,688 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 15,770 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 624,210 shares. Invesco accumulated 362,593 shares.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielson Holdings Plc by 193,100 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.