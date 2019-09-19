Litespeed Management Has Raised Its Genworth Finl (GNW) Stake; Violich Capital Management Position in Oracle (ORCL) Trimmed by $380,240 as Market Value Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 227,162 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94M, down from 233,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 10.78M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 198,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86M, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $4.425. About 1.88M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – New Genworth Website Offers Empathy, Insights to Help Families Navigate the Financial Challenges of Aging; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Net $112M; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 01/05/2018 – Genworth’s Effective Tax Rate for 1Q Was Approximately 28%

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $406.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 804 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 108,116 were accumulated by Nelson Roberts Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Kelly Lawrence W And Associate Ca holds 6,600 shares. Fincl Architects holds 11,096 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Central Bancorporation And Trust accumulated 20,286 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Northpointe Ltd Com, a Michigan-based fund reported 55,909 shares. 5,165 were reported by Df Dent And. Nbt State Bank N A owns 0.49% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 47,847 shares. Transamerica Fincl Advsrs reported 397 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 108,931 shares. Sun Life invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Co, a Washington-based fund reported 28,540 shares. Alphaone Investment Serv Llc reported 40,350 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 199,590 shares. Centurylink Inv Management Com accumulated 15,837 shares. Prescott Grp Cap Limited Liability accumulated 7,600 shares.

