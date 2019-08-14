Litespeed Management Has Raised Bunge Limited (BG) Holding by $1.30 Million; Clarkston Capital Partners Increased Its Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Stake by $2.01 Million; Shares Rose

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 385,024 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Corbion and Bunge sign interim-agreement regarding the acquisition of Bunge’s stake in SB Renewable Oils joint venture; 16/05/2018 – Bunge files prospectus for Brazilian sugar IPO; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Limited Addresses NGFA Annual Convention; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO TAKE ACTIVE STAKE IN BUNGE; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE CFO: BUNGE WOULD MAINTAIN MAJORITY OWNERSHIP IN STAND-ALONE SUGAR BUSINESS, POTENTIALLY EXIT ‘DOWN THE ROAD’; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 15; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS MARCELO MARTINS, PREVIOUSLY MANAGING DIRECTOR EMEA, BECOMES GLOBAL HEAD OF OILSEEDS; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 24,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 536,518 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.05 million, up from 512,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $93.54. About 689,074 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV’S BRITO SAYS CRAFT STRATEGY IS TO HAVE BRAND PORTFOLIO; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 08/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH- UNIT EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FOLLOWING SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBIT $3.94B; 23/03/2018 – India’s Bira beer maker aims to go public in 3-5 years; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 67,375 were reported by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 81,643 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc, Nebraska-based fund reported 188,415 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 0.05% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 469,743 shares. Howe And Rusling Incorporated has invested 1.67% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 0.11% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 22,478 shares. Alyeska Investment Gp LP has 150,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 34,953 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 28,323 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 5,750 shares. Mcclain Value Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.43% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). 62,877 are held by Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Co holds 304,976 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 78,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by Zachman Brian. Shares for $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. $205,600 worth of stock was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV on Wednesday, May 22. 38,588 shares were bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A, worth $2.00M on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Grp Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Bragg Fincl Advisors holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 14,508 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Tn accumulated 1,040 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 248,725 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 3.16M shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Ser has 0.02% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 8,250 shares. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 261,447 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 3,633 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.62 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 348 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 671,239 shares. United Capital Advisers Lc holds 0.01% or 22,334 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 426 shares.