Litespeed Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by $2.66 Million as Stock Price Declined; Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Stake Has Upped by Yacktman Asset Management Lp

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 14,871 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61M, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.57. About 5.71M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 162,182 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 16/05/2018 – Glassbeam Signs RES as a Strategic Reseller and Scripps Health as Customer Deployment; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Stephen J. Dubner brings ‘Freakonomics Radio’ podcast to the Stitcher network; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Local Media Revenue $192M; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Eyes Global HGTV Expansion as Scripps Deal Closes; 10/04/2018 – Frank Friedman joins Scripps as vice president of consumer engagement for Local Media; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – REMAINS ON TRACK TO GROW CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BY MORE THAN 40 PERCENT FROM 2016 LEVELS BY 2020; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Neglected to Present a Plan for Achieving Its BCF Target

Since January 14, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.42 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by SCRIPPS CHARLES E, worth $91,363 on Monday, January 14. Scripps Eaton M had bought 25,356 shares worth $473,805 on Thursday, January 24. $209,000 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shares were sold by Lawlor Brian G..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag, Germany-based fund reported 101,631 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 280,139 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 0% stake. Rbf Limited Liability reported 10,352 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 6.60 million shares. Litespeed Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 439,454 shares or 9.37% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 43,045 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc invested in 11,099 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 569 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc invested in 7,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Legal And General Public Limited holds 143,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 65 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 24,500 shares to 153,500 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forte Cap Ltd Company Adv invested in 0.7% or 23,881 shares. Annex Advisory Services Limited Com holds 0.13% or 10,434 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Richard C Young & invested in 94,212 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel holds 475,459 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Davenport Lc invested in 744,586 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Moreover, Argent Tru Com has 1.91% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 225,670 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Il, Illinois-based fund reported 204,271 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited Liability invested 1.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 1.22M were accumulated by Old Republic Intll Corporation. First Financial Bank holds 1.1% or 88,541 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc stated it has 7.59 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Summit Wealth Lc holds 1.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 48,237 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.99% or 82,458 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Investments Limited has 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 651,183 shares to 3.29M shares, valued at $387.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avon Products Inc. (NYSE:AVP) by 3.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15.35M shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS).