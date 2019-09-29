Litespeed Management Has Lowered Its Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Position by $3.08 Million; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Home Depot Com (HD) Position by $386,262; Stock Price Rose

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 35,054 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, up from 33,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $229.86. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 02/04/2018 – THE HOME DEPOT ANNOUNCES THE NOMINATION OF STEPHANIE LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 35.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, down from 195,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 681,648 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First In invested in 1,515 shares. Farmers Merchants accumulated 38,957 shares. Hm Payson And invested in 1.21% or 162,163 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt owns 1.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 27,526 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moon Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Willis Investment Counsel accumulated 1.1% or 78,106 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund, Kentucky-based fund reported 22,946 shares. Gru One Trading Lp accumulated 48 shares or 0% of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Com, a Arizona-based fund reported 17,845 shares. New York-based Lvw Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.14% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.82% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 144,337 are held by Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 52,363 shares. Seizert Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 1,659 shares.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $451.99M and $593.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust S&P Sml 600 Gwt Etf (IJT) by 2,010 shares to 51,422 shares, valued at $9.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 72.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 2,102 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Corp has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Us Bancorporation De accumulated 207 shares. 5,263 were reported by Riverhead Limited Liability Co. Chilton Inv holds 0.1% or 67,088 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Hsbc Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 5,406 shares. Covington Cap Management owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 175 shares. 2.53M were accumulated by Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Liability. Eidelman Virant holds 0.33% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 50,100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 455,790 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Com reported 6,460 shares stake. National Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 444,787 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.