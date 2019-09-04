Litespeed Management Has Lowered Its Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Stake by $2.66 Million as Share Price Declined; Lazard Asset Management Has Decreased Position in Bb&T (BBT) by $313,122

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $967.24M market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.96. About 60,584 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 22/05/2018 – Scripps to Transfer Stk Listing to Nasdaq; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Asks For Vote to Help E.W. Scripps; 10/04/2018 – Frank Friedman joins Scripps as vice president of consumer engagement for Local Media; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS ABC AFFILIATION PACTS IN ALL 15 MARKETS; 10/05/2018 – Scripps shareholders elect all three Scripps nominees as directors at 2018 annual meeting; 28/05/2018 – EW Scripps Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 30; 23/04/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDER TO VOTE FOR SCRIPPS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – CBS AGREEMENT COVERS WTVF IN NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 6,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 467,788 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77 million, down from 474,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.35. About 558,746 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust accumulated 16,901 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Com reported 0.12% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Cibc Markets has invested 0.04% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 0.05% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 13,598 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Leisure Cap Mgmt owns 12,419 shares. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited invested 4.23% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 554,999 shares stake. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv owns 9,029 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 491,881 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,572 shares. Mcf Ltd Liability holds 0.52% or 65,231 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 1.43M shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 74,678 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cullinan Assoc Inc invested in 183,528 shares.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.00 million for 11.49 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell New (NYSE:ROK) by 103,527 shares to 3.63M shares, valued at $636.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinor Asa Adr by 2.10M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Pgt Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI).

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prns Limited Company invested in 0.07% or 55,400 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 49,766 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). American Grp Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Kennedy Cap invested 0.14% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Parkside Commercial Bank & owns 56 shares. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability invested in 12,471 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Gabelli & Investment Advisers owns 14,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 59,878 shares. Litespeed Ltd owns 9.37% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 439,454 shares. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Gabelli Funds has 0.24% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). State Teachers Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Invesco Ltd has 362,593 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Trust Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).

