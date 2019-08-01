Litespeed Management Has Lifted Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Stake by $301,600 as Share Price Declined; Aon Plc (AON) Position Maintained by Cantillon Capital Management Llc

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 465,608 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82M, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $189.25. About 762,586 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Net $594M; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 03/04/2018 – Aon: despite slight decline, financial health of defined benefit pension plans remains strong in first quarter; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.35; 13/04/2018 – Aon Announces 11% Increase To Annual Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 620 shares to 205,783 shares, valued at $241.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23M shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $141,969 activity.