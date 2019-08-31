Litespeed Management Has Increased Its Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Holding by $301,600; Stock Price Declined; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $340,215

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 33.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 12,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 9,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Ratings for Sunday’s Oscars telecast plunge, early data shows; 12/04/2018 – Joe Mayes: Breaking: Disney will have to bid for all of Sky if the Fox deal doesn’t go through; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 796,053 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Fincl Officer; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Joe Smith as Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New by 13,875 shares to 128,665 shares, valued at $5.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity.