Litespeed Management Has Increased Its Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) by $1.30 Million; Contrarian Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Crown Holdings (CCK) as Stock Rose

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 18.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,500 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 129,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.19. About 1.12M shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 11/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 11; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE TAKEOVER TALKS HAVE STALLED – WSJ, CITING; 02/05/2018 – Bunge: Expect Significant Growth in Earnings, Returns in 2018; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 06/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 6; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LIMITED BOOSTS QTRLY DIV ON SHRS, DECLARES DIVIDENDS ON P; 03/05/2018 – BUNGE – CONCURRENTLY WITH ENTRY INTO REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, SOME BRAZILIAN SUGAR MILLING UNITS HAVE ENTERED SECURED PRE-EXPORT TERM LOAN FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 16; 29/03/2018 – Sharenet: Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 27/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 27

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 25.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 6,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,057 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 25,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.01. About 669,042 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Glob Investors LP reported 2.03 million shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 51,328 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parkside Commercial Bank And Trust stated it has 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,370 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Castleark Management Limited Com has 211,176 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 4,361 shares. Northern Corp owns 794,253 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.21% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 831,888 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 3,842 shares. Swiss Bancorporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Seatown Pte Limited stated it has 1.07% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). D E Shaw & Inc owns 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 8,065 shares. 11,190 are owned by Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia. Fort LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Ohio-based James Invest Research has invested 0.02% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro by 600,000 shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $96.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB) by 19.69M shares in the quarter, for a total of 19.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Peabody Energy Corp New.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $200.89 million for 10.17 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider Zachman Brian bought $512,777. 19,750 shares were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J, worth $1.01M. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M.