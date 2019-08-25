Litespeed Management Has Decreased Its Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Position as Stock Value Declined; Denali Advisors Decreased Position in Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) by $447,000

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT) by 31.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 13/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS BOARD APPROVES NEW $200M BUYBACK; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $920.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 425,665 shares traded or 9.59% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 30/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS SCRIPPS HOLDERS VOTE VS GAMCO NOMINEES; 27/03/2018 – Gamco Files Proxy Statement With SEC, Seeks to Elect Brown, Cole and Sadusky to E.W. Scripps Board; 16/05/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Conference; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Buying Scripps Creates a Moat (Video); 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q National Media Revenue $60.7M; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 22/05/2018 – Scripps to Transfer Stk Listing to Nasdaq; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – REMAINS ON TRACK TO GROW CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BY MORE THAN 40 PERCENT FROM 2016 LEVELS BY 2020

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $624.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global (NASDAQ:CDK) by 107,300 shares to 118,400 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Group Of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc..

More notable recent Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Oversold Conditions For Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ubiquiti Networks Stock Fell 29.4% in May – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold UBNT shares while 73 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.20 million shares or 6.34% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Quantbot Technologies LP invested in 1,139 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Oppenheimer & has invested 0.11% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Woodstock has 1.2% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Sg Americas Secs Ltd owns 711 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 172,548 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Landscape Cap Mgmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 3,885 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 0.01% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 15,385 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 15,539 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.07% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). 3,017 were reported by Caxton Associate L P. Moreover, Riverhead Llc has 0.01% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 1,000 shares. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.03% invested in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) for 90,800 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested 0.03% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.07 million shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 144 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 168,815 shares stake. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 43,045 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp holds 34,439 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 47,130 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Annex Advisory Ltd Company owns 12,103 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Moreover, Principal Grp has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 63,148 shares stake. Us Bancshares De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 108,488 shares. Pinnacle Assocs invested in 798,492 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 18,986 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Communication owns 26,672 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Company Of Vermont holds 0% or 912 shares.