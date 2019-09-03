Litespeed Management Has Decreased Holding in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by $2.66 Million; Private Advisor Group Boosted Danaher (DHR) Position

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.88. About 175,471 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Rev $254.2M; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Laff/; 04/04/2018 – Scripps reprices term loan B with lower rate; 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 02/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Urges Hldrs To Vote For the Board’s Nominees; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Expects Cash Flow From Ops to Grow More Than 40 % From 2016 Levels by 2020; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 21/05/2018 – SSF Expands Partner Group, Promoting Suki Mann and Brandon Scripps; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Scripps’ Ratings

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 44.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 4,612 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 14,975 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, up from 10,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $139.26. About 966,145 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 09/03/2018 – Danaher Sees Integrated DNA Deal Closing in Mid-2018; 10/04/2018 – Beckman Coulter Diagnostics Announces Worldwide Commercialization of the Access Sensitive Estradiol

Analysts await The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 154.17% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by The E.W. Scripps Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -750.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 21,100 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Lc has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 1,610 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 298,078 shares. Renaissance Limited Company accumulated 553,683 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 5.59 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 101,631 shares. 1.82M are held by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc holds 248,500 shares. S Muoio & Co Ltd Liability Company reported 0.53% stake. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 74,270 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Company. Ny State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 72,961 shares. Kennedy Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.14% or 273,662 shares in its portfolio.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 1.90 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Parkside Bancorp & holds 0.04% or 988 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 3.99M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 342,576 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 1.14% stake. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0.44% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 3.94 million shares. Cambridge Incorporated stated it has 18,801 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. 6,434 are owned by Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma. Franklin reported 3.19 million shares. Moreover, Blb&B Advsrs has 0.58% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 37,613 shares. The Wisconsin-based Cap Invest Of America has invested 3.64% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 57,145 were reported by Front Barnett Associates Ltd. 36,281 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Com Of Nevada.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 51,282 shares to 27,691 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 4,382 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,298 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $348,800 activity.