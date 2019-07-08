Litespeed Management Has Cut Position in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) as Market Valuation Declined; Cerner (CERN) Market Valuation Rose While Blair William & Company Decreased by $365,769 Its Stake

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 127,116 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboot of Series on ABC on March 27; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding S; 10/05/2018 – Scripps issues second-quarter dividend; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Neglected to Present a Plan for Achieving Its BCF Target; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Scripps’ Ratings; 08/05/2018 – Discovery Swings to 1Q Loss Following Acquisition of Scripps; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding Sexual Harrassment Of Reporter; 26/04/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS’ BOUNCE NETWORK REMOVES COSBY SHOW FROM SCHEDULE; 30/05/2018 – EW Scripps at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Local Media Revenue $192M

Blair William & Company decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company sold 6,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,891 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 44,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $74.46. About 639,073 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 12,679 shares to 227,895 shares, valued at $28.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 4,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.74M for 32.09 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.91 million activity. $161,683 worth of stock was bought by Peirce Mary on Wednesday, February 27. 11,000 shares were sold by Lawlor Brian G., worth $209,000 on Tuesday, February 5. SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought $91,363 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) on Monday, January 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 24,500 shares to 153,500 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

