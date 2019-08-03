Litespeed Management Has Cut Its Holding in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by $2.66 Million as Stock Value Declined; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Shareholder Natixis Has Lowered Holding by $348,585 as Market Value Rose

Natixis decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 30.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 4,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The institutional investor held 9,147 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $783,000, down from 13,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $94.05. About 513,981 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – ABBVIE PRESENTS INVESTIGATIONAL DATA FOR ELAGOLIX AT 2018 ACOG; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.87. About 165,788 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – REMAINS ON TRACK TO GROW CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BY MORE THAN 40 PERCENT FROM 2016 LEVELS BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding S; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Scripps Health’s (CA) Aa3; Outlook Stable; 04/04/2018 – EW Scripps Completes Repricing of $300M Term Loan B Maturing in 2024; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 16/05/2018 – Glassbeam Signs RES as a Strategic Reseller and Scripps Health as Customer Deployment; 07/03/2018 – EW Scripps at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – EW Scripps at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $76,859 were sold by Bozigian Haig P.. $44,622 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was sold by Grigoriadis Dimitri E.. 762 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) shares with value of $63,673 were sold by Gano Kyle. Shares for $119,427 were sold by BENEVICH ERIC on Tuesday, February 5. Lippoldt Darin also sold $66,063 worth of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on Wednesday, February 6. Lloyd-Smith Malcolm had sold 1,272 shares worth $112,119.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Pcl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 83,242 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc owns 41,515 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd has 64,530 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 8,900 shares. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Inc has invested 0.22% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 86 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company. Cwm reported 0% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Bamco Ny holds 31,403 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Macquarie Limited reported 233,404 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Reilly Advsrs Limited Com stated it has 0% in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). 515,727 were accumulated by Commercial Bank Of America De. Amer Century Cos holds 0.02% or 185,648 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) for 4,857 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 33,861 shares. Ftb Advsr has 144 shares.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 54,970 shares to 63,650 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 238,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 24,500 shares to 153,500 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.18 million activity. Peirce Mary bought $251,982 worth of stock or 13,261 shares. Scripps Eaton M had bought 26,522 shares worth $494,517 on Thursday, February 7. SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought $94,631 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Comerica Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 55,592 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 3,216 shares. Alphaone Ser Lc has invested 0.03% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 37,950 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 10,521 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 74,522 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 139,187 shares. 56 are owned by Parkside National Bank. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 109,464 were reported by Morgan Stanley. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 269 shares. Cove Street Capital Lc stated it has 2.4% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Sageworth stated it has 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Pdts Ptnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP).