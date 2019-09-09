Litespeed Management Decreased Stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by $2.66 Million as Stock Value Declined; Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Decreased At&T (T) Position by $1.55 Million as Market Value Rose

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 288,936 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Discovery’s Offer To Exchange Scripps Notes Is Credit Neutral; 23/04/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDER TO VOTE FOR SCRIPPS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboo; 22/03/2018 – SSP CEO: INVESTOR HASN’T ARTICULATED COMPELLING STRATEGY; 23/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – HAS STREAMLINED ITS LOCAL MEDIA SEGMENT AND CORPORATE COST STRUCTURE AND EXPECTS TO YIELD MORE THAN $30 MLN IN ANNUAL SAVINGS; 07/03/2018 – CMO Today: Discovery-Scripps Deal Closes; Brands Set For ‘Idol’ Return; Light Beer Marketing Face-Off; 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboot of Series on ABC on March 27; 16/05/2018 – Glassbeam Signs RES as a Strategic Reseller and Scripps Health as Customer Deployment; 30/04/2018 – ISS RECOMMENDS SCRIPPS HOLDERS VOTE VS GAMCO NOMINEES; 04/05/2018 – Scripps TV markets to broadcast the 65th Annual Scripps Howard Awards

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 21.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc analyzed 49,950 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 187,639 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.88 million, down from 237,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 29.27M shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 9.64 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 50,167 shares to 137,803 shares, valued at $35.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 61,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited reported 9,996 shares. Forte Cap Ltd Co Adv holds 50,307 shares. Peoples Financial Services Corporation holds 1.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 86,428 shares. City, a West Virginia-based fund reported 134,462 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 112,834 shares. St Germain D J Company owns 0.34% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 100,616 shares. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 41,484 shares. 61,108 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Mcrae Cap Mgmt holds 0.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 31,258 shares. 36,887 were accumulated by Highlander Capital. Rockland Tru accumulated 129,728 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id holds 0.02% or 7,383 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 127,554 shares. Sns Finance Gp Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.11% or 15,285 shares. Nwi Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.33% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 912 shares. Sector Pension Board owns 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 50,353 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Company reported 51,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 23,030 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli & Investment Advisers Incorporated holds 14,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. S Muoio Ltd Llc reported 27,346 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 0.24% or 1.82M shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 270 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp stated it has 31,400 shares. Delphi Inc Ma reported 60,039 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). State Street Corp reported 1.38M shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 159,890 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0.01% or 912,535 shares.

Analysts await The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 154.17% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by The E.W. Scripps Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -750.00% negative EPS growth.