Litespeed Management Decreased Its Position in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by $2.66 Million; As Fedex Corp(Fdx) (FDX) Stock Price Declined, Psagot Investment House LTD Increased Position by $302,089

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 395,512 shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 04/04/2018 – SCRIPPS CUTS INTEREST RATE ON $300M TERM LOAN B BY 0.25%; 10/05/2018 – Scripps shareholders elect all three Scripps nominees as directors at 2018 annual meeting; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – ABC AGREEMENT COVERS 15 SCRIPPS ABC AFFILIATES SERVING GROUPS INCLUDING BAKERSFIELD, BALTIMORE, BOISE; 17/04/2018 – Harry Anderson Tribute This Sat. on Laff; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q National Media Revenue $60.7M; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO Urges E.W. Scripps Shareholders to Elect Its Board Nominees; 23/04/2018 – Scripps appoints Danyelle S.T. Wright to the new role of chief diversity officer; 27/03/2018 – Gamco Files Proxy Statement With SEC, Seeks to Elect Brown, Cole and Sadusky to E.W. Scripps Board; 02/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Urges Hldrs To Vote For the Board’s Nominees; 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboot of Series on ABC on March 27

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Fedex Corp(Fdx) (FDX) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 1,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 76,286 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84 million, up from 74,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Fedex Corp(Fdx) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $158.61. About 1.15 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FedEx delivers earnings beat on more shipments, higher rates; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B; 20/03/2018 – FedEx earnings beat: $3.72 per share, vs expected EPS of $3.11; 01/05/2018 – OneJet is adding new routes in aim to capture business travelers for FedEx and other companies; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – FEDEX COO DAVID BRONCZEK SAYS “KEY EVIDENCE” FEDEX GAVE LAW ENFORCEMENT LED TO IDENTIFICATION OF TEXAS BOMBING SUSPECT -INTERNAL MEMO; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – “PLAN TO IMPROVE FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS IS UNDERWAY.”

Analysts await The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 154.17% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by The E.W. Scripps Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -750.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 49,766 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Penn Management holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 465,049 shares. Hillsdale Inv Inc reported 33,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 50,353 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). 23,030 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Natixis holds 14,354 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 30,916 shares. Martingale Asset LP accumulated 28,844 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 74,522 shares. Invesco holds 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 362,593 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 16,031 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Gp owns 103,157 shares.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36B and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 173,569 shares to 4,350 shares, valued at $173,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene(Celg) (NASDAQ:CELG) by 142,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,020 shares, and cut its stake in Russell2000(Iwm (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Financial Bank Na holds 0.14% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 2,936 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw holds 21,405 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 2,333 were accumulated by Raab Moskowitz Asset Limited Co. Palisade Mgmt Limited Company Nj owns 2,000 shares. 65,020 are held by Zwj Invest Counsel Inc. 4,200 were reported by Kj Harrison & Prtn. Old Natl Retail Bank In reported 0.41% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). North invested in 0.13% or 4,308 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 4,303 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cna holds 0.84% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 21,700 shares. Addenda Capital Incorporated invested 0.2% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Trinity Street Asset Mgmt Llp stated it has 200,440 shares or 7.33% of all its holdings. Olstein Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.44% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lederer & Assocs Investment Counsel Ca accumulated 8,667 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Inc Limited Company invested 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.