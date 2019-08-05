Litespeed Management Decreased Its Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Stake by $2.66 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Private Wealth Partners Decreased Its American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Holding by $532,480 as Stock Price Rose

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 21.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 5,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 18,515 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 23,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 802,367 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water Standards; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use; 14/05/2018 – American Water at Group Lunch Hosted By Eden Rock Today; 11/04/2018 – American Water Works Expands Homeowner Services — Deal Digest; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – EXPECTS NO FURTHER EQUITY NEED GOING FORWARD UNDER NORMAL OPERATING CONDITIONS; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 340,312 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Scripps Health’s (CA) Aa3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS’ BOUNCE NETWORK REMOVES COSBY SHOW FROM SCHEDULE; 10/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS – A PRELIMINARY VOTE COUNT SHOWS THAT CLASS A SHAREHOLDERS OF CO HAVE ELECTED ALL 3 OF CO’S CLASS A NOMINEES AS DIRECTORS TO CO’S BOARD; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Laff/; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facin; 22/03/2018 – E.W. SCRIPPS CEO COMMENTS ON HOLDER BOARD NOMINATIONS IN MEMO; 21/05/2018 – SSF Expands Partner Group, Promoting Suki Mann and Brandon Scripps; 25/04/2018 – Comedians Paul Scheer and Michael Ian Black launch new podcasts with Midroll Media; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q OPER REV. $254.2M, EST. $253.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications owns 0.01% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 2.05 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 0.01% or 13,836 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 143 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Trust has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Sg Americas Securities has 25,444 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc has 7,000 shares. Ls Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 6,235 shares. Hudock Cap Lc holds 68 shares. Pinnacle Associates invested 0.38% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 7.83 million shares. State Street has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Victory Cap Management owns 3.62 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Vanguard Incorporated has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Liability invested in 51,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Scripps to acquire eight television stations from Nexstar-Tribune merger divestitures – PRNewswire” on March 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Scripps to report second-quarter 2019 operating results on Aug. 9 – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Scripps -8.8% as Q1 loss worse than expected – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Fast-Growing Small Cap Stocks You Don’t Want To Miss… – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Triton Digital Wins ExchangeWire’s The Wires APAC 2019 Best New Product or Service â€“ Sell Side for their Supply-Side Platform, Yield-Op – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielson Holdings Plc by 193,100 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.14 million activity. The insider Scripps Eaton M bought $494,517. SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought $94,631 worth of stock. $209,000 worth of stock was sold by Lawlor Brian G. on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “American Water Works (AWK) Announces Kimberly J. Harris, Patricia L. Kampling and Lloyd M. Yates to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 25, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Agilent, Amazon, American Water Works, Crocs, Deere, GE, Gilead, Slack, Teva and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Roger Goodson Leadership Role With Illinois American Water Expanded to Include Eastern Division – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Revisiting American Water Works as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 16,001 shares to 19,393 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.5% or 11,270 shares. 800 are owned by Monetary Grp. 719 are owned by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2,766 shares. Westwood Hldgs Group Incorporated reported 12,917 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Lc owns 9,647 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.28M shares. Goelzer Investment Management owns 4,900 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,000 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 479,951 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,056 shares. Glenmede Company Na has 46,317 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Limited Co owns 2,700 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 88,160 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.