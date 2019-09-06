Litespeed Management Decreased Its Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Holding as Share Value Declined; Broadview Advisors Raised Tripadvisor (TRIP) Stake by $763,725

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 116,176 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps: GAMCO Has Neglected to Present a Plan for Achieving Its BCF Target; 19/04/2018 – GAMCO FILES PROXY NOMINATING SLATE FOR E.W. SCRIPPS BOARD; 27/03/2018 – Gamco Files Proxy Statement With SEC, Seeks to Elect Brown, Cole and Sadusky to E.W. Scripps Board; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facin; 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS HAS RENEWED AFFILIATION PACTS FOR ABC, CBS STATIONS IN; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q Rev $254.2M; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 8C; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 17/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Laff/

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 14,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 158,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 143,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 1.07M shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 13/03/2018 TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 07/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 31/05/2018 – THE KUNLUN JING AN EARNS 2018 TRIPADVISOR CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 31/03/2018 – Fox’s lngraham to take week off as advertisers flee amid controversy; 21/05/2018 – Russian agency offers fake restaurant reviews ahead of World Cup; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $48

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,400 were reported by Prtn Limited Company. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 361,119 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 142,158 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 18,986 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc invested 0.39% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability reported 206,843 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 2.17 million shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 23,030 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 88,141 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 168,815 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al owns 73,037 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 9,854 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pinnacle Associates holds 798,492 shares.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielson Holdings Plc by 193,100 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Media Stocks’ Earnings Lineup for May 10: VIAB, SSP, TRCO – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “What to watch today: Dow to fall, Uber tumbles, and McConnell considers gun background checks – CNBC” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Roku (ROKU) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.7% – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WXYZ in Detroit wins NABJ Award for Bounce Detroit on-air special – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “6 Fast-Growing Small Cap Stocks You Don’t Want To Miss… – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 19, 2019.

Analysts await The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 154.17% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by The E.W. Scripps Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -750.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chase Adds Emirates Skywards as Airline Transfer Partner – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hong Kong police break up protests as summer of discontent shows no sign of let-up – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s How to Pay for Your Honeymoon With Travel Rewards – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Southwest Airlines Stock May Soon Chart a Golden Route – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 8,600 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $361,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 33,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,891 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).