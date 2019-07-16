Litespeed Management Cut Its Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Holding by $2.66 Million as Share Value Declined; Raymond James & Associates Boosted Its Stake in Assurant (AIZ) as Share Price Declined

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 8,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,990 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35M, up from 79,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $112.22. About 272,948 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Assurant Clo Ii, Ltd; 08/03/2018 – ASSURANT SEES NET PROCEEDS ABOUT $240.6M; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT BELIEVES SHARE BUYBACK IN 2018 IS UNLIKELY; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $15.26. About 313,157 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 22/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Will Continue to Trade Under the Ticker Symbol SSP; 27/03/2018 – All-New Season Three Episodes of Saints & Sinners And Binge-Worthy Seasons One & Two Plus Gang Related, Reasonable Doubt, Facing Ali; Mindhunters and More Among New Brown Sugar Titles for April; 12/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Discovery, Scripps to consolidate offices at TF Cornerstone’s 230 PAS; 23/04/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDER TO VOTE FOR SCRIPPS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 24/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED NEW MULTI-YEAR AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS WITH ABC AND CBS CORPORATION FOR STATIONS IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 13/04/2018 – Gamco Says It Seeks to Have Brown, Cole, Sadusky Elected to E.W. Scripps Board ‘to Help Management Increase Intrinsic Value’; 10/05/2018 – Scripps issues second-quarter dividend; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding Sexual Harrassment Of Reporter; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among African-Americans 25-54

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Assurant Evolves its Operating Structure to Further Business Collaboration and Accelerate Operations and Technology Transformation – Business Wire” on November 12, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For February 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Assurant Inc (AIZ) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Assurant to Host Investor Day on Thursday, March 14, 2019 – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Assurant Names Jay Rosenblum Senior Vice President, Government Relations and Regulatory Affairs – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability stated it has 157,682 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 792 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Segantii Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.56% or 50,000 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,020 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Stoneridge Inv Partners Ltd Liability Company holds 0.92% or 32,784 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 18,590 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny has 18,400 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated reported 100 shares stake. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). National Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 1.65M shares. World Asset has 4,644 shares. Smithfield Tru Com holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 49 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) by 15,609 shares to 43,850 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gds Hldgs Ltd by 15,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,990 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, S Muoio Company Ltd Llc has 0.53% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 27,346 shares. Sageworth Trust Company stated it has 103 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 33,200 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Cap Management has 0.14% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Company accumulated 143,888 shares. Gabelli Invest Advisers Inc invested in 14,000 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 143 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Limited Com. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% or 23,404 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 31,400 shares. Natixis reported 14,354 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Invesco Limited reported 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 88,141 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nielson Holdings Plc by 193,100 shares to 409,500 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity. Peirce Mary bought $233,738 worth of stock. 26,522 shares valued at $494,517 were bought by Scripps Eaton M on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $209,000 were sold by Lawlor Brian G. on Tuesday, February 5.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Stitcher podcasts win five Webby Awards – topping all other podcast networks – PRNewswire” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: PCG, USB, SSP – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2019: SCON, QTT, ITRN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Saints & Sinners Season Four Premiere Finishes #1 on Television Ahead of ABC, CBS, FOX, HBO, All Cable Networks Sunday Night 9:00-10:00 pm (ET) Among African Americans 18-49 & 25-54 – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Triton Digital Integrates Centro’s Basis Platform with the a2x® Programmatic Marketplace – Business Wire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.