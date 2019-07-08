Litespeed Management Boosted Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Holding by $301,600; Aviva Plc Has Decreased Its Flowserve (FLS) Position by $1.44 Million; Stock Price Rose

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33M, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 272,888 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S-STEVE COKE, INTERIM PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL & ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VP INVESTOR RELATIONS AND STRATEGY; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Papa John’s CFO compensation withdrawn; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 39.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 32,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,377 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 81,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 326,678 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 12.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/04/2018 – Flowserve Corp. – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. $FLS (published 31-Jan); 10/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE CORP QTRLY TOTAL BOOKINGS WERE $929 MLN, DOWN 3.1%, OR 8.1% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 10/05/2018 – Flowserve 1Q EPS 12c; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FLOWSERVE’S SR UNSECURED RATING AT Baa3; KEEPS; 17/04/2018 – Flowserve Expands Use of Unisys Stealth® Microsegmentation; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness AI technology for machine maintenance; 10/05/2018 – Flowserve Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.50-Adj EPS $1.70; 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 29,282 shares to 94,014 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 8,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 492,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) or 3,159 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 0% or 176 shares. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.03% or 5,727 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 21,321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 13,601 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc has 6,470 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Colonial Tru Advisors reported 49,957 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Bartlett & Company Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 5,851 shares. Contravisory Investment Management invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Blair William And Il invested in 8,272 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 8.51M shares.

More notable recent Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ingersoll-Rand To Acquire Precision Flow Systems For High Margin Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Flowserve Corporation (FLS) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credit Suisse weighs in on industrials – Seeking Alpha” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Flowserve Holds 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Flowserve Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Analysts await Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 136.36% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.22 per share. FLS’s profit will be $68.20 million for 25.33 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Flowserve Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.83% EPS growth.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13D Mgmt Ltd Llc has 298,348 shares for 4.67% of their portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0.01% or 396,407 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Regions Corp owns 6,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cooper Creek Management Limited Liability Company holds 79,049 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,213 shares. Jackson Square Prns Ltd Liability reported 0.66% stake. Dupont Capital Mngmt has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Macquarie Limited invested in 394,239 shares. Litespeed Mngmt reported 10.49% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Verition Fund Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,272 shares. Garnet Equity Cap Inc holds 4.97% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 80,000 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 5,803 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co owns 19,628 shares.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are CEOs Really Worth What Theyâ€™re Paid? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Papa John’s (PZZA) Up 18.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PZZA, RNG, HP – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Papa John’s Shares Decline 5% in 1 Year: Will It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Starboard Value Do for Papa John’s What It Did for Olive Garden? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.