Litespeed Management Boosted Its Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Stake; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Market Valuation Rose, Wellington Management Group Llp Has Cut Its Holding by $783,888

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $45.92. About 836,710 shares traded or 6.46% up from the average. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s Share Drop Adds Pressure Amid Quest to Revamp Image; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 07/03/2018 – Peyton Manning sells his Papa John’s franchises before split with NFL; 02/05/2018 – Papa John’s Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 27,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,124 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 105,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 1.46M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 24/05/2018 – Fairbanks Energy Services Helps Zayo Significantly Reduce Energy Consumption at Three zColo Data Centers; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Papa John’s Stock Gained 21% in March – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Brinker’s Sales Building Efforts Bring Back Lost Sheen? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Reasons There Won’t Be a Papa John’s Buyout – The Motley Fool” on October 13, 2018. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Courier-Journal.com and their article: “Stock market at a glance: See how these Louisville area companies are performing – Courier Journal” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Papa Johnâ€™s (PZZA) and Signet (SIG) Have 2 Things in Common – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 892,131 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp reported 0.34% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Wells Fargo Commerce Mn reported 54,517 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Deprince Race & Zollo Inc owns 688,073 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Ltd owns 142,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Garnet Equity Hldgs Inc reported 4.97% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 16,605 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 4,700 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 60,990 shares. Springowl Assocs Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 39,287 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 0.05% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 19,628 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 587,386 shares. Westwood Gru holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 829,207 shares. Beach Point Management Ltd Partnership reported 638,689 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested in 51 shares or 0% of the stock. Eminence Capital LP has 2.33% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 25,641 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Com owns 15,300 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 387,753 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1,900 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). C M Bidwell & Ltd holds 0.61% or 21,445 shares in its portfolio. Whittier has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Avenir Corporation owns 3.64% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.21 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 271,729 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 647,259 shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 42,247 shares to 437,161 shares, valued at $43.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 85,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 777,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Seacoast Bkg Corp Fla (NASDAQ:SBCF).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.40 million for 55.80 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BIOS, CRAY, ZAYO SHAREHOLDER LEGAL UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Shareholder Class Actions Against the Following Companies â€“ BIOS, CRAY, ZAYO – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces an Investigation of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. â€“ ZAYO – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Leading Global Bank Selects Zayo to Upgrade European Network – Business Wire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ZAYO GROUP INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. – ZAYO – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.