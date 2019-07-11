Litespeed Management Boosted Its Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Position; Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) Shorts Raised By 15.76%

Litespeed Management Llc increased Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) stake by 3.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Litespeed Management Llc acquired 5,800 shares as Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA)’s stock rose 15.98%. The Litespeed Management Llc holds 195,000 shares with $10.33M value, up from 189,200 last quarter. Papa Johns Int’l Inc now has $1.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 199,219 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 12/03/2018 – RICKY SANDLER REPORTS 6.5 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC, AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas

Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) had an increase of 15.76% in short interest. PAM’s SI was 415,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 15.76% from 359,100 shares previously. With 351,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM)’s short sellers to cover PAM’s short positions. The SI to Pampa Energia S.A. Pampa Energia S.A.’s float is 0.92%. It closed at $35.39 lastly. It is down 55.94% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.37% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 21/03/2018 – Pampa Energía announces General Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ meeting for April 27, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.BA : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 12/03/2018 PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q NET INCOME ARS1.51B; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA FY NET INCOME ARS4.61B; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 23/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Pampa Energia S.A. (PESA.BA) Now PAMP.BA; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Domino’s Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Papa Johnâ€™s International, Inc. (PZZA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: PZZA, RNG, HP – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Norton, Humana, Texas Roadhouse, Papa John’s named best employers for women – Louisville Business First – Louisville Business First” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Corp reported 6,575 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Symons Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Geode Cap Mgmt Lc owns 306,724 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 50,882 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 70,193 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company invested in 23 shares. Litespeed Ltd Liability Company reported 195,000 shares stake. Jane Street Grp Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Garnet Equity Capital Holding reported 80,000 shares or 4.97% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 247 shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Nomura Holdings holds 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 11,726 shares.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $141,969 activity. SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL also bought $141,969 worth of Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Papa John’s International had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $55 target. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens. Longbow maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $55 target in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 27 to “Hold”.

Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The firm generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, combined gas and fuel oil turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,433 megawatts; 2.9 million electricity distribution clients in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,648 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines.

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – The Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; TheStreet To Be Acquired By Maven – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Hooker Furniture Falls Following Downbeat Earnings; Immuron Shares Gain – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.