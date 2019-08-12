Litespeed Management Boosted Its Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) Position by $301,600; Moneygram Intl (MGI) Stake Held by Beach Point Capital Management Lp

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 678,088 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s Revenue, North American Same-Store Sales Fall in Latest Quarter — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Smith Promoted From Senior Vice Pres, Global Sales and Development for Papa John’s; 19/04/2018 – DJ Papa John’s International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PZZA); 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company's stock declined 26.65% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. About 2.29M shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial Corp has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.01% or 4,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,293 shares. Litespeed Management Lc accumulated 195,000 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Symons Capital Management reported 4,265 shares stake. The California-based Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication reported 40,032 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 57,703 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 43,200 shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 6,179 shares. Northern Tru holds 422,174 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Associates invested in 0% or 100 shares. Voya Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 43.51 million shares or 1.25% more from 42.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset has 235,762 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Communication Inv Advisers Inc invested 0.07% in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability reported 580,474 shares. Blackrock holds 2.24 million shares. Spark Investment Mgmt Lc accumulated 320,708 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 123,100 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Co has 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 39,300 are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. 11,300 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Board. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 768,804 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 72,756 shares stake. Bancshares Of America De holds 14,775 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 52,066 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Com Inc invested in 1.26M shares or 0% of the stock.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 999,944 shares to 814,892 shares, valued at $20.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc by 182,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03M shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).