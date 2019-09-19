Lisa Most Buys 1500 shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) in an Insider Trading; Hodges Capital Management Decreased Its Brunswick (BC) Stake

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased Brunswick Corp (BC) stake by 9.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 31,020 shares as Brunswick Corp (BC)’s stock declined 3.72%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 299,600 shares with $13.75 million value, down from 330,620 last quarter. Brunswick Corp now has $4.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $53.34. About 688,114 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $84.88 million for 13.47 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased Arcosa Inc stake by 38,239 shares to 194,695 valued at $7.33M in 2019Q2. It also upped Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) stake by 25,840 shares and now owns 619,492 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brunswick gains after WSJ writeup – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “NYSE American Notifies General Moly About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – Junior Mining Network” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “McClatchy Receives Notice From NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Brunswick Corp (BC) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 10.14% above currents $53.34 stock price. Brunswick had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, September 9 report. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, September 12 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss National Bank holds 0.01% or 161,900 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 90,069 shares. 130,008 were accumulated by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 76,639 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Company, Georgia-based fund reported 295 shares. 8,548 are owned by Somerset. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 383 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Charles Schwab Management has 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 584,434 shares. Kornitzer Ks holds 0.04% or 49,325 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Aperio Grp Ltd holds 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 16,144 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 105,711 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 5,281 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 50.76 million shares or 0.43% more from 50.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 214,986 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) or 5,225 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 218,631 shares. United Automobile Association holds 0% in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) or 10,348 shares. Glenmede Company Na owns 0% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 689 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 130,210 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 55,052 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability holds 13,261 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). Renaissance Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) for 95,572 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 82,500 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI).

An insider of the company Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, Lisa Most also its SVP – General Counsel&Secretary, disclosed her well-informed investment activities with the U.S. Security & Exchange Commission on September 18, 2019. As stated in the document, Lisa had purchased 1,500 shares of the company. The total investment was worth $7,976 US Dollars. At the time of the trade the price of a share was $5.3. Today, she owns a total of 57,443 shares or 0.07% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust’s total market capitalization.

The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 1.63 million shares traded. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500.

PREIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. The company has market cap of $404.03 million. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. It currently has negative earnings. Since 2012, the firm has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.