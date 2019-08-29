Liquidity Services (LQDT) Valuation Declined While Roumell Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.81 Million; Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Holder Tiger Management Cut Holding by $3.72 Million as Valuation Rose

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 465,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 2.13 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.14 million, down from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $879.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 15,405 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 481,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 883,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.00M market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 36,609 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.89 million for 6.68 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 93,000 shares to 116,110 shares, valued at $19.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 98,107 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.64M shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 0.3% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Ameritas Inv Prtn has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). D E Shaw And Communications has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 37,014 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). 12,109 are held by Bancshares Of America Corporation De. Northern Tru Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). State Common Retirement Fund has 36,431 shares. Parametric Associates stated it has 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0% or 41,104 shares. Investment Services Wi holds 36,723 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Invesco holds 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) or 325,630 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 34,240 shares to 221,610 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.