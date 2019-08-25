Liquidity Services (LQDT) Stock Price Declined While Harvey Partners Has Decreased Its Stake; As Paychex (PAYX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Rodgers Brothers Has Lowered Its Position by $706,800

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 272,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 56,330 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 29,640 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 38,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.72. About 1.37M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 16/04/2018 – Paychex Adds New Features to Financial Advisor Console to Enhance User Experience; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 06/04/2018 – Paychex Presenting at Conference Apr 6; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 28.88 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Wedgewood Partners Inc has invested 0.04% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Alesco Advsrs Lc has 0.34% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 79,145 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% or 20,763 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1,781 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nuwave Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 172 shares. Madison Invest Holdg Incorporated stated it has 123,711 shares. Psagot Invest House Limited owns 1,296 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sunbelt Secs has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Gradient Invests Limited holds 0.57% or 110,046 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% or 142,070 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Whitnell & has invested 0.08% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). 37,489 are owned by Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Tiverton Asset Limited Company has 6,029 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 13,032 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 18,300 shares to 51,450 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 8,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Boston Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.3% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) or 49,335 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 26,231 shares. Vanguard holds 1.66M shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 16,000 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw And Inc has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Charles Schwab Inc holds 0% or 154,529 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fin Corp owns 123 shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 68,052 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). 130,422 were accumulated by Sei Invests Communication. Ameritas Invest reported 2,122 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% stake.

