Liquidity Services (LQDT) Shareholder Roumell Asset Management Has Lowered Position by $2.81 Million as Valuation Declined; Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Stake Held by Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 481,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 883,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 4,932 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 786.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 93,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $462.52M market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 19,163 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 98.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams; 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 69,354 shares to 535,514 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

