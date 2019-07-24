Liquidity Services (LQDT) Shareholder Harvey Partners Has Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Value Rose While Glovista Investments Has Lifted Stake by $340,000

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 272,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.06M market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 85,031 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.27. About 2.81M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Dorsey Wright Associate owns 939 shares. Staley Advisers Inc has 1.47% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 2.57M shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability accumulated 211,983 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Moreover, Granahan Invest Mngmt Ma has 0.13% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 759 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Blackrock reported 3.87M shares. Northern Trust holds 0% or 357,801 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 8,557 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc accumulated 89,681 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 357,389 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 154,529 shares stake. Pnc Fin Services owns 3,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32 million and $60.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 25,807 shares to 21,015 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,959 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.