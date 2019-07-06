Liquidity Services (LQDT) Market Value Declined While Roumell Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Shareholder Miracle Mile Advisors Has Increased Its Holding by $348,530

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 1,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,520 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, up from 27,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $450.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 11.06 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial executive chairman Lucy Peng steps down to focus on Lazada – SCMP; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – KBS FASHION GROUP LTD – ONLINE STORES ARE EXPECTED TO BE LAUNCHED IN JUNE OF 2018; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Bets Better Payoff; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 481,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 883,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00M market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.15. About 29,183 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 5,870 shares to 12,797 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 27,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,024 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $75,092 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roumell Asset Ltd Liability holds 9.03% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) or 481,257 shares. 11,618 are held by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Citigroup invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Tci Wealth Incorporated invested in 0% or 224 shares. Robotti Robert holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 11,475 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,557 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 325,630 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) or 89,681 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 154,529 shares. Investment Inc Wi owns 36,723 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,058 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 14,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Harvey invested in 272,500 shares.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 34,240 shares to 221,610 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.