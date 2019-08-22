Liquidity Services (LQDT) Market Valuation Declined While Roumell Asset Management Trimmed Position; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Doheny Asset Management Boosted Holding by $1.42 Million as Stock Rose

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 481,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 883,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.26M market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 39,615 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $64.13. About 4.49 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 13/04/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 2%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 3%; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Supreme Court weighs whether to review a whistleblower case against Gilead; 18/04/2018 – Astellas Announces Sale of Certain Agensys Research Facilities to Kite, a Gilead Company; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 27/04/2018 – Gilead’s Biktarvy Gets Positive Recommendation in Europe; 28/03/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Tours Mt. Gilead Maryhaven Center and Hosts Opioid Roundtable Discussion with the Morrow County Opiate

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 34,240 shares to 221,610 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Robotti Robert owns 11,475 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Weber Alan W holds 0% or 15,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 49,335 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited reported 759 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,557 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The reported 11,290 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 325,630 shares in its portfolio. 19,675 were reported by Diversified Investment Strategies Lc. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Bankshares Of America Corporation De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 12,109 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advisors, California-based fund reported 160,603 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research stated it has 616,048 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 94,775 shares. Baldwin Inv Ltd Company accumulated 6,500 shares. Westend Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 535,693 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 6.96 million shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt Communication Inc has invested 0.18% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The California-based Covington has invested 0.1% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Limited Com invested in 0.24% or 8,239 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest stated it has 656,783 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 78,828 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Btr Mgmt holds 28,394 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Whitnell And stated it has 2,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Benedict Fin Advisors Inc has 25,657 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio.

