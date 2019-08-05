Liquidity Services (LQDT) Holder Roumell Asset Management Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Verus Financial Partners Increased Its Stake by $592,020

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 909,537 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 25/03/2018 – Football Rumors: AFC Notes: Anthem, Jets, Raiders, Broncos; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Now Expects 2018 Net Income to Be Greater Than $14.12 Per Share; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 481,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, down from 883,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 63,883 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid

