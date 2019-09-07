Liquidity Services (LQDT) Holder Roumell Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $2.81 Million; Findlay Park Partners Llp Decreased Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $41.13 Million as Market Value Rose

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 481,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 883,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 60,914 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.41M, down from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,180 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 468,851 shares. Comerica Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 26,231 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 28,686 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Limited reported 13,938 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 36,431 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) or 10,249 shares. Dorsey Wright & Assocs reported 939 shares. Diversified Invest Strategies Ltd Liability Com owns 19,675 shares. 518,995 were reported by Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd. Pnc Fincl Group Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 10,882 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 2,181 shares. Blackrock reported 3.87 million shares.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sierra Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:SWIR) by 34,240 shares to 221,610 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.06 EPS, up 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Limited Company stated it has 1,685 shares. Sarasin Llp reported 1.05M shares stake. Swiss Bankshares owns 3.26 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Com stated it has 3.04M shares. Kansas-based Vantage Partners Ltd has invested 2.36% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Girard Ptnrs has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Kansas-based Meritage Portfolio Mngmt has invested 2.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dana Investment Advisors reported 169,754 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Company reported 3,075 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 52,573 shares or 2.83% of the stock. Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 1,893 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prtn accumulated 5,673 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Forte Ltd Liability Com Adv reported 51,151 shares. Moreover, Carderock Capital Mngmt has 3.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company holds 25,957 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock or 1,735 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97B for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 40,000 shares to 4.64M shares, valued at $611.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 669,053 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).